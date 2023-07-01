IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.31 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

