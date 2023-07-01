Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.