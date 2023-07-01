IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.