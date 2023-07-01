IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 9.7 %

CCL stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

