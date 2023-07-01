IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

