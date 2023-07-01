301 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

PG stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

