IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,416 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $265.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

