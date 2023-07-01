IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.34 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $381.08 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

