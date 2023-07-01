Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

