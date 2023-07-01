HM Payson & Co. Has $47,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 285,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

