HM Payson & Co. Invests $48,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RLI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RLI by 821.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLI by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:RLI opened at $136.47 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

