IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 485.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $22,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after acquiring an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.21 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

