HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

