HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $36,664,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $217.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.99. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.21 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

