Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,948 shares of company stock valued at $72,524,708. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Stock Up 2.0 %

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

