Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Brian Richard Macdonald Sells 4,324 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $194,796.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $44.40 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

