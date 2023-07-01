Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Brian Richard Macdonald Sells 4,324 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $194,796.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Disc Medicine Opco Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $44.40 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
