Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,923.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,270 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Asana by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

