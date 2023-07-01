Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,923.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.30.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.