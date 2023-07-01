PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $86,153.32 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,885 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $91,935.70.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

