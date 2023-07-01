PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Marcy Daniel Sells 2,788 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.15 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.