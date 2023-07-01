Insider Selling: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,434.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

