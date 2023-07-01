HM Payson & Co. Has $75,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE:O opened at $59.77 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

