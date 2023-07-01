HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

