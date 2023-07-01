Comparing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) and Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Adevinta ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $161.52 million 1.25 -$118.68 million ($1.40) -1.61 Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adevinta ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adevinta ASA 1 2 7 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TrueCar and Adevinta ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Adevinta ASA has a consensus price target of $84.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,108.57%. Given Adevinta ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adevinta ASA is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Adevinta ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -81.20% -29.25% -23.51% Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adevinta ASA beats TrueCar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Adevinta ASA

(Free Report)

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

