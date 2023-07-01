Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,155 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN opened at $84.91 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

