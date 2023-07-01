Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4,125.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.