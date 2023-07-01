PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $85.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.