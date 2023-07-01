Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

