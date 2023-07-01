Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,991 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.