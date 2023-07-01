Tiaa Fsb Sells 31,733 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

