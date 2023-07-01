Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,384 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

