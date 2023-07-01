Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.