Tiaa Fsb Takes $7.24 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

