Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

TXN opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.