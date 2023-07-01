Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,579 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $63.94 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

