Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

