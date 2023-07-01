Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Wallbox by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

