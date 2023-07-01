Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after buying an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NU by 5,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 7,656,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NU by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in NU by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 2,317,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

