Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 281,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 328,753 shares.The stock last traded at $164.64 and had previously closed at $160.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

