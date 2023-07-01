Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,197,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,316.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,368.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,744.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

