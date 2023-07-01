Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

