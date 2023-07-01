Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.