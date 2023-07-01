Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

