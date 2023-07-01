Allworth Financial LP Purchases 718 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

