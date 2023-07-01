Allworth Financial LP Has $992,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

