Allworth Financial LP Sells 25,810 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,345,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

