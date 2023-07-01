Allworth Financial LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 275.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 56,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT opened at $193.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

