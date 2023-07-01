Allworth Financial LP Buys 36,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 32,234.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 245,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.