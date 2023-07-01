Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.28% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

