Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 306.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of BATS:MLN opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

