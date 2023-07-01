Allworth Financial LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Shares of VLO opened at $117.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

